Selective opening not enough

After extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Union government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines on activities that will be allowed from April 20 and the ones that will remain prohibited to contain the spread of Covid-19. The government is opening up rural India to a large extent, including procurement of agricultural products, and manufacturing and distributing fertilisers and pesticides.

To further support the rural economy, work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act will be allowed, along with other activities such as construction. For the rest ...