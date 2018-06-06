Sena unreachable despite Shah's outreach!

Leak stings

Information leak has become a major headache for the Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in recent times. It started with the leak of a sensitive price information on listed companies. Now, it has been alleged that confidential information about trading curbs on certain companies has also been leaked. The biggest problem during such episodes is the wide use of social media for sharing such unlawful information. “Things were much simpler when there was no Whatsapp or Facebook. These days it is difficult to ascertain the origin of such leaks,” said a Sebi official.





Sena pummels Shah outreach

On the day Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, the Sena unveiled a scathing criticism of Shah's outreach programme. "The prime minister is touring the world and BJP chief Amit Shah is going around the country as part of their sampark programme... Why is he meeting at this juncture when the BJP has suffered defeats in bypolls,” the Sena asked in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamna. The editorial noted that inflation had spiked with high petrol and diesel prices and farmers were protesting as they were unhappy with some of the government's policies. As part of the 'sampark for samarthan' exercise, Shah met Thackeray at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, and is expected to call on Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal today.



‘Polls’ apart

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is likely to accept the resignations of five YSR Congress (YSRC) members after they met her on Wednesday. These MPs had sent their resignation letters on April 6, the last day of the Budget session, but the Speaker had asked them to think again. YSRC sources said the MPs conveyed to her that they were “adamant” and Mahajan asked them to give that in writing. In contrast, the Speaker had accepted the resignations of Bharatiya Janata Party's B S Yeddyurappa and B Sreeramulu, MPs from Karnataka, within days of them sending their resignations on getting elected to the state Assembly in mid-May. The Telugu Desam Party alleged the reluctance to accept the resignations of the YSRC five had to do with avoiding a by-poll on the five seats less than a year before the next Lok Sabha elections.