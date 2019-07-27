Sheila Dikshit: A bridge builder

Inaugurating a long-delayed flyover in Delhi on July 16 — the cause of endless traffic jams to the airport — Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal patted himself on the back and said, in that point-scoring way politicians have, “In 15 years, the Sheila Dikshit government built 70 flyovers.

In the last four-and-a-half years, our (AAP) government has built 23 flyovers.” Four days later he leapt in to order a state funeral and two days’ mourning when Sheila Dikshit, the city-state’s most famous chief minister, quietly passed away. And the prime minister rushed ...