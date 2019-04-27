Shekhar Gupta: Congress needs to return to 2019

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is the latest, and, so far, the most senior Congress leader to indicate a target for his party in these general elections. The Congress, he said, echoing what the party’s data chief Praveen Chakravarty had said a while back, would triple its tally from 2014. Then, Kamal Nath also laid out his party’s central objective for 2019.

This number, he said, would be enough to deny Narendra Modi a second term. Not surprisingly, this drew immediate derision, even more from Congress supporters than the BJP’s. The party must be nuts to not even ...