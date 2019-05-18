Shekhar Gupta: If Pragya wins on Thursday

We have to acknowledge ‘Sadhvi’ Pragya Singh for one achievement. She has succeeded in doing what no one has yet been able to do to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah: Put them on the defensive.

She also managed to do another thing her party brass truly hates: To lose the power of deciding headlines. After brilliantly using the strategy of changing and controlling the headlines for five years, the BJP ends the campaign with just the one they didn’t want. For the first time in this the entire duration of their public lives yet, Mr Modi and Mr Shah were given a case even they ...