Silent anger: Kashmiri civil disobedience has become a headache for Delhi

The Kashmiris have Delhi confounded. They have refused to engage the security forces in street confrontations.

Their children are not queuing up to take up arms and by and large there has been no significant targeting of security posts and establishments. Having taken a ‘bold’ step in Jammu and Kashmir, decision makers in New Delhi seem undecided about how to deal with the evolving civil disobedience in the Valley. More than two months after the lockdown, upset Kashmiris are refusing to open their business establishments, notwithstanding the government’s exhortations ...