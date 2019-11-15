Simply having a wonderful time

Surely the most tedious entertainment dreamt up by the glitterati must be the formal sit-down dinner with your names neatly pre-placed, so you’re separated from your partner and left floundering amidst strangers you’re unlikely to meet again, but with whom you’re expected to engage.

It might appear like the height of glamour with oodles of cutlery and waiters hastening forth with refreshments of wine and changes in the plating service, straight out of Downtown Abbey, but that picture doesn’t, alas, say it all. You’re offered a place on the long table not ...