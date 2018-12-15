Sovereignty has its revenge in Europe

Western Europe was supposed to have transcended history. A region where nations were happy to surrender their sovereignty to supranational authority in Brussels and the leadership was busy fixing the problems in other parts of the world.

Liberal democracy was supposedly at its most perfect and free market capitalism was the guiding mantra of an elite which had no time for superficialities like nationalism. Berating other nations for showcasing their primal instincts and insisting that they follow a rigorous regime on human rights and environmental standards was the favourite pastime of the ...