Speciality wines

And finally, there are some fantastic sweet and fortified wines on my bucket list: botrytised wines, ice wines, port and sherry — wines that most people think are consumed only by old ladies and older gentlemen. But nothing could be further from the truth — these wines are making a comeback and their quality has never been better.

Topping my list are the botrytised white wines of Europe, where a fungus (“noble rot”) affects grapes, leaving them shrivelled. The wine produced from these grapes is rich and complex with honeyed character and a balanced sweetness ...