Srinagar to Leh

After renumbering, the Srinagar-Leh Road is part of National Highway 1. This is “the highway connecting Uri, Baramula, Sringar, Kargil and terminating at Leh in State of J&K”. I have never driven along this road, but I believe the view is beautiful and the drive exciting.

After all, it traverses Zoji La and Fotu La and the stretch near Zoji La figures in lists of most dangerous roads in India. The road links Kashmir and Ladakh. In 1911, Francis Younghusband wrote his book, “Kashmir”. Since “La” means “Pass”, Zoji La Pass is inappropriate. ...