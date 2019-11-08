Status revoked

Eventually, illiberal governments come even for those who welcomed their ascent. That is one of the great lessons of history, and if India is unlucky a similar story will play out here over the next few years.

You cannot ever demonstrate enough loyalty to an illiberal government unless you are already part of whichever in-group it prefers. In India, if you have a “Muslim-sounding” name, have served a past government, are linked to the West through education or commerce or funding, have spoken on social media of “human rights” — all these are, in one way or ...