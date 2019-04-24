Strategic sales sans strategy

Disinvestment of government equity in public sector undertakings (PSU) is one area where the Narendra Modi government in the last five years has done much better than its immediate predecessor. Total disinvestment receipts during the five years of the Manmohan Singh government (April 2009 to March 2014) were estimated at Rs 99,367 crore.

The Modi government almost trebled this to Rs 2.9 trillion in the five years between April 2014 and March 2019. Even when compared with the disinvestment targets the two governments had set during their respective regimes, the performance during the ...