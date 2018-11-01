Strengthening ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a successful visit to Japan this week as part of the Annual Summit schedule. The talks between Mr Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, were described as "fruitful and extensive" and covered a wide range of issues that concern both the countries.

Mr Modi reiterated that Japan was the cornerstone of India’s Look East policy, while Mr Abe expressed his determination towards advancing the “new era in India-Japan relations”. Both leaders also stressed the need to work together for a rules-based and inclusive world ...