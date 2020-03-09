Successions, values and loyalties

“Pursue studies as if your whole life is ahead of you, but perform your duties as if you are going to die tomorrow,” goes an old Sanskrit saying. Kanika Datta’s reference to Jack Welch’s thoughts about succession long before his retirement in 2000 in her column in this paper (March 5, 2020) indicates the priority he accorded this task among his responsibilities as a chief executive.

He stated in a 1991 address that from then on, his major concern was choosing his successor. He was, of course, not alone to display this trait. Mahinda Silva of what was then the ...