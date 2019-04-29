'Sur-real' estate buyer behaviour

You are ready to make the biggest acquisition of your life. You and your partner have saved up a significant sum and are eligible for a hefty loan from your employer. So you decide to look for your dream home. To do some serious research you dig into the most popular real estate websites.

You type in your requirements: 2BHK, location, price range, old apartment (have to save on the hefty monthly maintenance fees)... You would also like to know if there are good schools, good restaurants etc. nearby. Lo and behold, 20 options are thrown up in a matter of minutes. For each apartment you are ...