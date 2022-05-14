Tales from the hills

To be loved by generations of readers is the sort of good fortune that most writers can only dream of. If you are Ruskin Bond, you get to live that dream. The man from Landour who has written short stories, poems, novels, essays, and memoirs, turns 88 next week.

His creative output remains undiminished by age. Such is the power of his prolific pen! In 2022 alone, he has several new books hitting the market. Granny’s Tree-climbing, published by Talking Cub, is about the adventures of a bespectacled booklover of a grandma who likes to hide amidst the branches of a tree and read to ...