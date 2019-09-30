Tax cuts: Knee-jerk or part of a plan?

The Union finance minister on Friday, September 20, announced dramatic cuts in corporate taxes, which will benefit big taxpayers like Asian Paints, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank. They will also benefit new companies, which have the option of paying only 17.01 per cent tax. This announcement electrified the stock markets.

The Sensex shot up by 5.3 per cent that day and 2.8 per cent the following Monday, making this one of the largest two-day gains in recent history. But the real impact has only been psychological. Human beings love to extrapolate and so ...