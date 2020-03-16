The Byju's phenomenon

Sour grapes was my first thought after Bengaluru ed-tech giant Byju’s announced one morning this January that it has raised yet another round of funding at a valuation of $8 billion — up from its last valuation of $5.3 billion in July 2019 — and all other industry players I spoke to appeared dismissive.

How does a company increase its valuation by $2.7 billion in a matter of five months? How was that even possible? How many Fortune 500 companies had managed such a feat? Ed-tech players argued that the valuation increase was “absurd”, far in excess of the ...