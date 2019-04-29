The case for impact bonds in India

India is actively taking efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015. Any effort to achieve SDGs requires robust and sustainable funding.

According to a study by TARA (Technology & Action for Rural Advancement), the estimated financing gap for achieving the SDGs, over the mandated 15-year period, stands at a staggering ₹533 trillion. Despite the estimate being preliminary and arguably conservative, it still demonstrates the dire demand for financing to achieve the SDGs. Government aside, key players such as the private sector could ...