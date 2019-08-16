The CDS is now a reality

In a Business Standard column less than a month ago on weaknesses in our defence, I concluded by saying that in about two decades of discussing and debating, previous governments had not been able to decide on the need to have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). I had gone on to mention that only the present prime minister had the chutzpah and ability to take such a decision by overriding opposition as he had done for demonetisation.

This belief has now turned out to be justified. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, no less, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Thursday that India would ...