JUST IN
What next for central banks?
How is the Indian economy really doing?
India's national priorities are best served domestically
Monetary policy preview: Front-loading rate hikes for macro stability
Bonding with bonds: Creating a deeper, wider market
Bringing BPCL sale back on the table
Reducing govt spending holds the key to fixing India's inflation worries
Haryana's superior quality of employment
The moonlighting volcano: Ready to erupt
Indian equities' persistent performance
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Convergent growth
Business Standard

The challenge of monetary tightening

Soaring inflation has spurred the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to do the same, though many economists still accuse all three monetary authorities of being behind the curve

Topics
monetary policy | Interest rate hike | Central banks

Takatoshi Ito 

Takatoshi Ito

When it was announced on September 13 that the consumer price index — a key measure of inflation — in the United States had increased more than expected in August, stock prices plunged and the US dollar appreciated sharply. Markets knew that this would spur the US Federal Reserve to announce another significant interest-rate hike. And that is exactly what

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on monetary policy

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 22:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.