The changing face of Indian media

The Indian media market will look and act different by the end of this year. By September this year at least a fifth, if not more, of the Rs 7,126 crore Zee Entertainment would have been bought by a strategic investor.

The Rs 13,448 crore Star India would be a fully operational subsidiary of the $59.5 billion Walt Disney Co. The Rs 5,207 crore Network18 which owns Viacom18 is already part of the rapidly swelling media portfolio OF Reliance Industries which owns Jio Infocomm. The group that rarely responds to queries about its media business has been buying a variety of media assets ...