The curious case of Jack Ma's India plans

In November 2014, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma told a business gathering in New Delhi that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that his company had plans to work with Indian enterprises in the new set-up. That speech by the richest Chinese entrepreneur had gone viral on social media, drawing thousands of comments from both sides of the border.

A few months later, Mr Modi addressed a Shanghai symposium while on a three-day China trip. “I have come to say to you, Make in India,’’ the prime minister told the chief executive officers (CEOs) gathered there. The ...