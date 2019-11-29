The family that shared its well

The season for giving is upon us, a good time to reflect on the transformative power of kindness. I met a family in Memdi, a village in Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, whose act of generosity really moved me.

At a time when water was scarcely available to 38-year-old Mamta Kailwa and her family, they chose to share their personal well with the entire neighbourhood. I had a chance to have tea with the family. Here’s their story. “This was an old kaccha well about 18-feet deep, in the farthest corner of our fields,” said Kailwa, as we hiked up to the well through the ...