The five vows

The new government will be taking over at a time when power from solar and wind — typically available for less than Rs 3 per unit — is cheaper than power from many other conventional sources. That makes a case for electrification of many sectors, including mobility.

The five areas that could do with urgent attention are: Imbalance correction: If a power distribution company buys electricity for say, Rs 4 a unit, and sells it forward at Rs 3.70, there is no formula that can make it viable. With every unit sold, it adds to its losses. Either the buying cost has to come down ...