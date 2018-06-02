The Indian art ensemble

Summer. Europe. Juxtaposed together, those two words sum up the experience for many Indians fleeing from the heat of the subcontinent.

For admirers of Indian modern art, therefore, a third — Berlin — could well be like the icing on a cake. For, the Nationalgalerie there — an umbrella organisation for museums including the Hamburger Bahnhof — is hosting an exhibition that includes works by Indian artists that have remained under the radar of most viewers and collectors of Indian art. For some time now, museums in the West have been criticised for remaining ...