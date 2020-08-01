The inhuman factor

A brief announcement ahead of the first episode tells you that Inhuman Resources is “Based on a True Story”.

But the saga that unfolds through the six riveting episodes of this French mini-series is so incredible that it is hard to believe that claim. And yet, it turns out, the kernel of the plot really is based on a real-life event — an HR “experiment” that France Télévisions conducted on 12 of its senior employees in 2005, which so shocked crime novelist Pierre Lemaitre that he wrote a prize-winning thriller in 2010 called Cadres Noirs loosely ...