The intoxication of power

Arrogancy, madam… bahut arrogancy aa gayi thi inme,” said an Uber driver belonging to Haryana as the results of the Assembly elections trickled in and it became clear that far from reaching the target of winning 75 seats out of 90 in the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have to seek an alliance partner to form a government in the state. “Their arrogance will come before a fall,” predicted Narendra Modi at a public meeting ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, about the Congress.

He was right. People don’t forgive public ...