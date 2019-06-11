The lure of floating solar plants

The concept is simple. Since large parcels of land are not easy to acquire, or are just not available in some countries (think Bangladesh, Japan or Singapore), why not use the real estate presented by water bodies to set up floating solar plants.

This technology has given four advantages. These are that the water has a cooling effect on the system and therefore may increase generation, that the existing transmission infrastructure of the reservoir can be put to good use, that evaporation of a scarce resource like water can be prevented, and that knotty people displacement issues can be ...