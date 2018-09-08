The mills of justice grind surely

The mills of justice grind slowly but they grind surely.

It is notable that some of the most stirring words of the Supreme Court verdict that finally junked Article 377, engulfing the country in a wave of euphoria, came from Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman and recent entrant to the apex court. “Homosexuality,” she said, “is only a variation and not an aberration…[It] is not against the order of nature and is nature itself.” And more remarkably that “history owes the LGBT community an apology for their sufferings.” In this Justice ...