The myth of anti-Hindutva

Liberals and the Congress Party are celebrating the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Hindi/Hindu heartland as a rejection of Hindutva ideology. It is equally possible that these victories will turn out to be Pyrrhic in nature.

In both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where two BJP stalwarts have governed since 2005 and 2003 respectively, the problems were rooted in rural distress and joblessness. In both states, the Congress won principally on promises of loan waivers, higher support prices and discounts on power bills to farmers. A blueprint for economic growth was ...