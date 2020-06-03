The new normal for public transport

India’s continued lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 had forced 1.3 billion people to stay at home and brought public transport services to a standstill. Even before the lockdown, people preferred to stay at home and especially avoided public transport to practise social distancing.

This is evident from the ridership figures of metro transportation systems in various cities, as shown in the table, Slow ride. A similar impact can be seen across a majority of the public transportation systems across the world. Transport systems in the pre-Covid world were designed based on ...