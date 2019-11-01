The outcome of the BJP-Shiv Sena battle depends on Uddhav Thackeray's ego

What the Shiv Sena is doing in Maharashtra is called the Grim Trigger strategy in game theory. It’s a branch of economics developed 60 years ago to analyse how adversaries strategise to gain at the other player’s expense. The strategy was tried in 2008 by the CPI(M) with its senior partner, the Congress, over the nuclear deal. It lost.

The Congress won the 2009 election. The CPI(M) and it’s boss, Prakash Karat, went into oblivion. Basically the game consists of two players and there are no exits. It is a special case of non-cooperative strategy in which ...