The politics of land and its uses

Jawaharlal Nehru famously said that Goa’s people are ajeeb. In the first election after the demise of the Machiavellian Manohar Parrikar, the fulcrum of Goa’s recent politics, next month’s poll promises to be its most ajeeb.

With Assembly seat electorates averaging 30,000, the axiom all politics is local could have been invented for Goa. In 2017, the winning candidate averaged just 10,998 votes with the runner-up at 7,025. The saying goes that the archetypal Goan knows at least one minister and one MLA whom he can confidently expect to solve his everyday ...