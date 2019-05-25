The prize this summer

The last time England hosted the cricket World Cup, 20 years ago, India and England were both run-of-the-mill one-day international teams incapable of forging a serious challenge for the title. A dominant Australia, under the stewardship of Steve Waugh, won that edition, the highlight of which was a pulsating semi-final between the eventual champions and South Africa.

Two decades on and Australia is no longer the imperious force of old. In the supremacy stakes, they have been overtaken by England and India, two sides that have long overcome their pusillanimous past, exhibiting a bold brand ...