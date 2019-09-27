The puzzling lure of financial globalisation

After holding off for decades, China has finally embraced financial globalisation, announcing recently that it would eliminate capital controls to allow unfettered short-term foreign inflows (so-called hot money). By contrast, after decades of boom-bust cycles, Argentina is facing another macroeconomic crisis, and has finally imposed capital controls to prevent a catastrophic decline in its currency.

Both of these episodes reveal the intellectual hold that financial globalisation still has on policymakers, despite its history of failure. Why, after all, would China abandon capital ...