The Rs 100-billion wager

As India embarks on a Rs 100 billion ($1.4 billion), three-year programme to support electric vehicles (EV) and charging infrastructure, it may be able to reap a late mover advantage by looking at what is happening in the world’s largest electric vehicle market — China. There are four things that stand out in China’s strategy for electric vehicles: Rewarding efficiency: The subsidy was always higher for higher-range electric vehicles running over 250 km on a single charge.

Support has been substantially slashed for lower range models. For cars with a range of ...