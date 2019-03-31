The Rs 50,000-crore challenge

As many as five associations of chartered accountants are reported to have sent an appeal to the prime minister and the finance minister. The appeal is to request the two leaders to impress upon the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) the need to avoid exerting undue pressure on taxpayers in its bid to meet the annual direct taxes collection target for 2018-19.

Such an appeal is unusual. What prompted these associations of chartered accountants to plead with the prime minister was an internal circular issued by the CBDT on March 26 to its senior income-tax officers asking them to ...