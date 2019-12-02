The sound of silence

-
Mr Bajaj’s comments, though explosive in the current context when even mild criticism runs the risk of attracting sedition laws, mask the fact that, since the Emergency, non-criticism has been the default position of industry. It is, in fact, inaccurate for Mr Bajaj to have said India Inc could have criticised the United Progressive Alliance government openly. Much of the criticism from industry during the UPA regime emerged only during its last months when it was clear the alliance wasn’t coming back to power. Indeed, a long-running in-joke in the media is that even the most powerful of industrialists savage government Budgets and policies in private only to issue emollient non-statements on the record. But it is fair to say that the current regime has set the bar on criticism particularly low. Industry had some idea of this in 2004, when the Confederation of Indian Industry felt it incumbent to apologise for criticism by Anu Aga, Deepak Parekh, and Azim Premji of the Gujarat riots during Mr Modi’s chief ministership. Such prudent self-interest is so ingrained that only Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has chosen to follow-through on Mr Bajaj’s comments by saying the business community was treated like “pariahs”. Perhaps the manifest reluctance of India Inc to be bold and take risks and invest as Mr Modi exhorted them to do in 2017 is a more telling way of expressing its views of this regime’s socio-economic management than dramatic statements from a business patriarch. Rather than hunkering down in defensive mode in the aftermath, as Mr Shah and Ms Sitharaman have done, these are the signals the government should be heeding.
