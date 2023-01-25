JUST IN
Public servants have started eyeing ministerial posts after retirement
Building resilience for the long game
States do Centre a good turn
Consumer sentiments to remain buoyant
What the Budget should explain
Defence Budget and its discontents
Gujarat riots documentary: BBC's motives are less clear
Drawback, GST, RoDTEP refund different levies
Sinful waste that needs to be stopped
No sub-limits in policy? Avg clause can't apply
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Public servants have started eyeing ministerial posts after retirement
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The Supreme Court's supremacy

It should not be challenged, yet judges should not select judges

Topics
Supreme Court | Judges | Chief Justice of India

Jaimini Bhagwati 

Follow this columnist
Jaimini Bhagwati

In recent weeks, media reports have carried statements made by the vice-president and the law minister that the selection procedure for Supreme Court judges needs to be reviewed. In 2014, the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act was approved overwhelmingly by Parliament, under which the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the next two senior judges of the Supreme Court, the Union law minister and two other eminent persons would be members of the NJAC. In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down the NJAC Act as it was deemed to have violated the basic structure of the Constitution. Consequently, a collegium, which consists of the Supreme Court and the four senior-most judges, has continued to select judges for the Supreme Court and high courts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.