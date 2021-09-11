Three stories make a trend

Three stories in Friday’s edition of this newspaper should, taken together, serve as a roadmap for the government when it sits down to plan Make in India’s next stage. The first, rightly on the front page, is Ford’s decision to stop manufacturing cars in India.

Its plant in Sanand — famously the location where the Nano moved in that distant past in which making cars in India was merely a question of where, rather than if — will shut down by the end of this year, and its Chennai plant will follow soon thereafter. For Ford India, the central problem was that ...