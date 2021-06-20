Time to rethink your insurance options

While the country has gathered its strength and just come out of the second wave of Covid-19, the virus is still out there. The pandemic has also had a sharp economic impact, with incomes falling for many households.

Inevitably, the one thing that can come to your rescue in such an environment is a comprehensive and adequate health insurance cover. With the changing dynamics of health care, it is imperative to give a closer look at your health insurance policy now and review its adequacy through the following lens. The first thing you should look at while evaluating your health policy is the ...