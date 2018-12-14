Together but separate

Since my childhood, I remember our house in Santiniketan with a lime wash as its interior and exterior wall colour. So when 15 years ago, I came to live in it, I continued with the tradition. Primarily because a lime wash is cheap and so a major chunk of your spend goes into labour and not to any paint manufacturing corporate.

And since a lime wash gets ruined easily one has to do it more frequently than the popular protective wall paints. So more money for labour. However, it is only recently that I realised that the labour who I thought I was doing a good turn to, were increasingly ...