Business Standard

Towards a vibrant bond market for retail investors

Registering online bond platforms as stockbrokers will ensure transparency and protect investors' rights. However, investors must ensure that they are dealing with market participants

Topics
India bond market | Retail investors | stockbroker

Ankit Gupta 

Ankit Gupta

A well-regulated and organised market helps in creating an ecosystem of trust, confidence, diversity and growth in terms of participants and business. It creates a win-win situation for all those who are associated with the sector. To realise such an ecosystem, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a series of circulars and consultation papers in order to create and develop a robust, vibrant bond market for retail investors.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 17:18 IST

`
