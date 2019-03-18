Tragedies of the educated unemployed

The unemployment rate among those who had completed graduation or higher education (graduate+) has been rising steadily since mid-2017. During September-December 2018, the unemployment rate among these had reached 13.2 per cent. A year ago, the unemployment rate in this group was 12.1 per cent.

Graduate+ face the highest unemployment rate among groups of individuals organised by the level of education achieved. It is usually twice the average unemployment rate for the entire labour force. It is worse for graduate+ women. We consider five groups of individuals by the maximum level ...