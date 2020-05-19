Tragic choices in health care during Covid

“The world... is not an inn, but a hospital... a place, not to live, but to die in,” said Sir Thomas Browne in 1643. It is perhaps truer today than 377 years ago but incomplete.

In a few months, the global landscape has turned into a hospital because of the tidal wave of Covid-19 pandemic. More tragic and poignant are images of piling dead bodies wrapped in white in improvised grave yards with relatives unable to bid their final farewell to their loved ones in USA, Italy and elsewhere. With a long draconian lockdown in India extended to May 31, 2020, the exponential growth of ...