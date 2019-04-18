Transparency in data

Last week, the International Monetary Fund revisited its estimates of growth in Indian gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019-20 and 2020-21 and revised them both downwards by 20 basis points, to 7.3 per cent and 7.5 per cent in the respective years.

Prior to that, the World Bank had also revised its estimates of Indian GDP growth downwards, to 7.2 per cent for 2019-20 — again, lower by 20 basis points. These estimates are not out of line with the current official growth numbers for the Indian economy reported by the Central Statistics Office and are dependent, according to the two ...