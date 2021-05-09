Transparent distribution

Speeding up the roll-out of the vaccination programme is likely the only way that the government will be able to manage mortality in the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate the third wave that doctors and epidemiologists have declared is now almost certain to hit India. To this end, the Union government had announced the third phase of the vaccination programme, declaring that from the beginning of this month all Indians above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive vaccines.

However, although this is the right direction, problems are already beginning to crop up. For one, ...