Tribute to Sairat

Released three weeks ago, Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, adapted from Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi film Sairat, crossed the all-important Rs 1-billion revenue target last week. As the launch vehicle of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, the film was the centre of attention much before its release, not least because of the gargantuan task its director had taken upon himself.

Manjule’s Sairat was a phenomenon after its release in 2016, and not just in its home territory of Maharashtra. It was India’s official selection at the Berlin International Film Festival and ...