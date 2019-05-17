Trump's sparring with China is good for biz: Raymond's Gautam Singhania

Clad in a V-necked, orange pima cotton T-shirt emblazoned with his team logo “GHS”, grey track pants and Tommy Hilfiger flip flops, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, is meeting me on a warm afternoon at the JK House, Raymond’s headquarters on Warden Road.

I am directed to the Atelier Lounge, which is part high-end boutique and part men’s upscale country club, which features a bar replete with single malts, an exhaustive French wine list, and a gigantic 12-foot flat-panel TV that could be mistaken for a billboard. Of late, the ...